Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $579,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $320.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.18. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.25 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.