Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $21.89 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

