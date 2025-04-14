Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 179,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 48,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

