Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.47.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

AVB stock opened at $192.95 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.81.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

