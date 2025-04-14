Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 142.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after buying an additional 410,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after acquiring an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $181.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.61. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

