Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 10,227 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 195.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $56.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.