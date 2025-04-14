Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,245 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,036,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,168,000 after purchasing an additional 393,997 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $554.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $753.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.99 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

