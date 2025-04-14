Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). 403,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 508,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.90 ($0.23).

Sareum Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.09. The stock has a market cap of £23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -1.08.

Get Sareum alerts:

Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sareum Holdings plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sareum

Sareum Company Profile

In other Sareum news, insider Stephen Parker bought 84,033 shares of Sareum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £10,083.96 ($13,193.72). 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.