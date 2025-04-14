Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). 403,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 508,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.90 ($0.23).
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.09. The stock has a market cap of £23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -1.08.
Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sareum Holdings plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.
Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).
Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.
