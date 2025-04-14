Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 1,855.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.02. 9,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,524. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men’s and women’s footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men’s and women’s leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

