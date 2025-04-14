Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 1,855.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.02. 9,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,524. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
