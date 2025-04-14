Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2) Insider Purchases A$59,004.04 in Stock

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2 – Get Free Report) insider Robert Salter bought 90,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$59,004.04 ($37,109.46).

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Salter Brothers Emerging Companies alerts:

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

About Salter Brothers Emerging Companies

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited, an investment company, focuses on a portfolio of investment opportunities, primarily in Australian listed and unlisted securities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salter Brothers Emerging Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.