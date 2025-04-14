Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Short Interest Update

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 1,185.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGCFF traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.60. 76,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

