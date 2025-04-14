SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $220.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

