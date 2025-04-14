SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $494.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.18 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $576.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

