SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

