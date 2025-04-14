SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) by 451.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 2.2 %

IJUN opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 million and a PE ratio of 16.87. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

