SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $162.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

