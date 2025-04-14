SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after buying an additional 493,784 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,527,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,873,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $178.31 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

