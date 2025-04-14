SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 280,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,587,000 after buying an additional 82,494 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.16 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.