SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,867 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

