Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $92.40 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.80 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.