Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RCL opened at $191.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $125.06 and a one year high of $277.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. This represents a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

