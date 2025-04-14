Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,082,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $145.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

