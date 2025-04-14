Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth $242,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTU stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

