Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $593,242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,104,000 after purchasing an additional 980,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 650,194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,550,000 after buying an additional 409,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,928,000 after buying an additional 398,469 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $54.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

