Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 17,684 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $82.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

