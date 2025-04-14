Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,053,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,542,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,654,000 after purchasing an additional 709,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

