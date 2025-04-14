Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 50,569 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,569 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $517,320.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,802,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,133,963.67. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,200 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $149,952.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,404 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $61,281.36.

On Friday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $15,848.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 58,256 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $660,623.04.

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,951 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $89,766.79.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 20,717 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $233,480.59.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 103,231 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $1,153,090.27.

On Monday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,198 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $350,665.52.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 39,580 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $448,045.60.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.47. 42,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,679. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 67,829 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 49,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $387,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

