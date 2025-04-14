Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 655,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,043,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

RUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rumble from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.02). Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 6,828,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $51,213,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,575. This trade represents a 99.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Milnes sold 24,978,210 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,336,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,675. This represents a 99.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,104,017 shares of company stock valued at $308,280,128. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Rumble by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

