Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Raised by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,454,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Royal Gold Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $179.58 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $183.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

