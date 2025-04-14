Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $199.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.58.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.27. The company had a trading volume of 76,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.48. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

