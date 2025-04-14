Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $643,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,932 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

