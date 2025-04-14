Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROKU. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. Roku has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,485. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $468,225. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,056 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

