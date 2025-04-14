Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of PTC Therapeutics worth $22,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,200,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.98 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Insider Activity

In other PTC Therapeutics news, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $39,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,585.60. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 879 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $44,037.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,444.20. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,501 shares of company stock worth $1,546,088 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

