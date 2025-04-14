Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $33.62 Million Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,821 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.90% of PJT Partners worth $33,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $129.56 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.95 and a 52-week high of $190.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day moving average is $153.05.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

