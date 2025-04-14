Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $22.38 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 545.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,234 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

NYSE SKX opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. This represents a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

