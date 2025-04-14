Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $26,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.17.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $286.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.