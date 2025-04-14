Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,530 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Cencora worth $32,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cencora by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,058,000 after acquiring an additional 125,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,471,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,249,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $478,309,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.20.

Cencora Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $284.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $296.65. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.