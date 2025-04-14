Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,330 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Rentokil Initial worth $27,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTO. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

NYSE RTO opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.