Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE RCH traded down C$0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.62. 51,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$31.95 and a one year high of C$43.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

