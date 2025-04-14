Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.
Richelieu Hardware Price Performance
Shares of TSE RCH traded down C$0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.62. 51,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$31.95 and a one year high of C$43.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.95.
About Richelieu Hardware
