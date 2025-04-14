Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $184.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

