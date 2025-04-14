Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies stock on March 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $131.87 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.09 and a 12 month high of $131.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

