Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,021 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.90% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $105.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

