Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.99% of Centerspace worth $21,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Centerspace by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Centerspace by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

NYSE CSR opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $957.79 million, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.79. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.52%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

