Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 911,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 266,902 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.86 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

