Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Shares Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,188 shares during the period. Remitly Global accounts for 1.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Remitly Global worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RELY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Remitly Global by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RELY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Remitly Global news, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $367,637.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,358,679 shares in the company, valued at $109,882,297.59. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,749 shares of company stock worth $1,081,736. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $20.41 on Monday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remitly Global Profile

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.