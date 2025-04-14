Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $99.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.68. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

