Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 100284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Redeia Corporación Trading Up 7.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

