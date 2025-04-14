Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 2% – Here’s Why

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.37 and last traded at $56.35. Approximately 1,137,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,277,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $1,411,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

