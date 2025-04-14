Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Sells £57,200.92 in Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Darren Fisher sold 84,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £57,200.92 ($74,840.93).

Reach Stock Up 3.2 %

RCH opened at GBX 71.34 ($0.93) on Monday. Reach plc has a 12 month low of GBX 63.10 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.80 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of £225.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.06.

Get Reach alerts:

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Reach had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reach plc will post 27.2482394 EPS for the current year.

Reach Increases Dividend

Reach Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 4.46 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

(Get Free Report)

Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.

With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day.

Further Reading

