Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 30,000.0% in March

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 30,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,230. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.45 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.